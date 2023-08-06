Did Taylor Swift find new fan in UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak? TikToker reveals 'apparently he’s a Swiftie'

Taylor Swift is hands down one of the biggest artists of the year so far, with her Era's tour being the talk of the town and Speak Now: Taylor's Version taking over the music charts. The list of celebrities that are attending the singer's concert is only getting longer. Well, it's time to add one more prominent name to the list. The Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, has recently been verified as a Swiftie. Here's what happened.

Rishi Sunak attends Taylor Swift-themed, fitness class

A TikToker recently posted on the app revealing Rishi Sunak to be a Taylor Swift fan. According to TikToker Hannah Harmelin, Sunak was seen attending a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class during his family holiday in Los Angeles. The video was shared on Friday evening, with the TikToker claiming to have spotted the Prime Minister at the end of her 7 am indoor cycling session in Santa Monica.

Harmelin shared a detailed account of everything that went down. She revealed, "So I walk into my Taylor Swift-themed 7 am SoulCycle class in Santa Monica, and there’s Secret Service everywhere in the studio, they’re lined up on the sidewalk, they’re inside, they’re in every corner." She describes the serious-looking attire of the secret service, with their earpieces, which admittedly leaves her baffled. She goes on to describe that at first she thought Taylor Swift herself was about to make an appearance.

She continued, "So we get in and I’m like trying to look around but trying to play it cool." Explaining that more often than not the teacher of the class turns on and off the lights, but in this case, the lights were still off, which indicated towards more serious environment. The TikToker continues, "And of course, you’ve heard of like Justin Bieber coming in and singing a song and like Beyonce and Jay Z like riding class." As Harmelin continues to freak out, she figures out that "it was the Prime Minister of the UK – apparently he’s a Swifty."

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour Documentary in the Works?

Speculations have been going around that the 33-year-old might be working on a documentary for her highly acclaimed Eras Tour, and fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation. The rumors emerged when observant fans noticed a camera crew accompanying the pop star during her tour. These cameras were seen capturing footage of her performances, the audience, and possibly behind-the-scenes moments.

Meanwhile, the Better Than Revenge singer released her third re-recorded album Speak Now: Taylor's Version last month to much fanfare, and safe to say it's already a run-away hit with critics and fans alike.

