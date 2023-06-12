Did Taylor Swift get emotional during recent Eras Tour concert amid alleged split with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has got her fans ecstatic ever since it kicked off from March 17, 2023. It has already made a record of highest attended female concert in U.S.A after surpassing Madonna. Swift’s Tour has received exceptional reviews by the audience for the different elements and surprise performances. It has also been attended by numerous A-lister celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, and more.

Now during her recent performance, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Taylor Swift appeared to be wiping away tears. Here’s everything to know about the same.

Did Taylor Swift cry during her Detroit concert?

It seemed that Taylor Swift got emotional during her Eras Tour concert in Detroit. This comes a few days after the singer's alleged split with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. After Swift finished singing 2008’s Breathe, one of the surprise songs from her Fearless album, she appeared to be crying. In the videos and photos shared on the social media platforms, it looked like Swift was wiping away tears after finishing her performance and smiled at the crowd. Swift sings on the track, “It’s the kinda ending you don’t really wanna see. I can’t breathe without you, but I have to.”

Taylor Swift’s fans quickly took to social media to discuss this. One person wrote, “TAYLOR WIPED A TEAR AFTER BREATHE???? BYE IM UPSET” while the other one commented, “Taylor Swift, after she finished her second surprise song she wiped her eye as if she was crying.”

Taylor Swift’s dating life

Shortly after kicking off her Eras Tour, it was reported that Taylor Swift and her long time boyfriend Joe Alwyn are broken up. Few weeks after her split with the British actor, Swift was romantically linked with Matty Healy after he was spotted at several of her concerts at Nashville and Philadelphia. Swift and Healy were also spotted hanging out several times. Last weekend, TMZ confirmed that Swift and Healy have called it quits as well.

