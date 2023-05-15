Did Taylor Swift give Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's kids a shout-out at Eras Tour? WATCH video

Taylor Swift is indeed the best aunt! The ‘Gossip Girl’ alum Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance with their children on Friday, May 12, when they received a sweet mention from the singer.

During her Philadelphia concert, the singer said, “There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” while revealing the story behind her song ‘Betty’. According to videos circulating on social media, Blake attended Swift’s concert with her two eldest children, James and Inez’ and husband Ryan Reynolds. James, Inez, and Betty, daughters of Lively and Reynolds, were in the VIP area on Friday as Swift sang the title song live at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. In another TikTok clip, Swift can be seen walking next to Lively, who appears to be holding Inez, as she holds James' hand.

The "Shake it Off" singer has known the Gossip Girl alum (age 35) and the Canada native (age 46) for a very long time. Swift made public the names of her three eldest daughters after they were born in her 2020 hit song "Betty." Taylor once said in a Twitter video that “I named all the characters in this story after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it,”

The ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds in an interview in August 2021 said, “The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,”

How many children do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have?

The Green Lantern co-stars who tied the knot in 2012 are proud parents to three beautiful daughters, James (8), Inez(6), and Betty (3). The couple welcomed their fourth child this year though neither the child's name nor sex has been made public. In September 2022, the actress walked the red carpet while sporting a noticeable baby belly, announcing her prior pregnancy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift in Nashville: 5 moments from her remarkable return on the 'Eras' tour