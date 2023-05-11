Did Taylor Swift hint at ex John Mayer’s Koi Fish tattoo with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album release date?

Taylor Swift is the MASTERMIND. The Grammy-Award-winning singer has proved time and again that nobody can beat her when it comes to planning easter eggs. And this time, Swifties believe that she outdid herself with the easter eggs for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) release date, which apparently has a connection with her ex and singer John Mayer.

For the unversed, as a part of her ongoing attempt to reclaim all her music by re-recording the albums, Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing Taylor’s Version of the 2010 album Speak Now on July 7th. Although she never confirmed it officially, Speak Now is seemingly mostly about Taylor’s relationship with her ex beau John Mayer. According to eagle-eyed fans on social media, the Midnights hitmaker has been hinting at the release date for Speak Now TV for a long time now, and they believe that the date even has a connection with John Mayer! Read on to find out.

Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and its connection to John Mayer

On May 5, 2023, Taylor announced at her Nashville Eras Tour show that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be available July 7th onwards. Fans soon figured out that the date ‘7/7’ might be a reference to Mayer’s year of birth, which is 1977. Moreover, July 7th is also National Koi Fish Day. And who has a Koi Fish Tattoo on their right shoulder? Yes, you guessed it right! John Mayer!

Taylor Swift dropped easter eggs about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Fans also figured out that Swift had been hinting at and dropping easter eggs about the release date of Speak Now TV in all three of her music videos from Midnights, i.e., Anti-Hero, Bejeweled, and Lavender Haze. How? Well, all three music videos have koi fishes in them!

The first music video Anti-Hero, came out on October 21, 2022. In the video, we see Taylor playing the same guitar she played during the Speak Now World Tour and it is decorated with koi fishes.

In the “Bejeweled” music video which came out on October 24, 2022, koi fishes can be seen in the stained glass window in the castle Taylor keeps after dumping the prince.

Moreover, the Lavender Haze music video that premiered on January 27, 2023, showcases koi fishes several times including on the weather report that comes up on the television screen.

