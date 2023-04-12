Did Taylor Swift just squash breakup rumours with Joe Alwyn with her ‘J’ necklace?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s reported breakup has shocked their fans across the globe. The 33-year-old singer and the 32-year-old actor were together for almost seven years. The news came amid Taylor’s much-talked-about Eras Tour as sources told Entertainment Tonight that their split was the reason Alwyn was not present at any of Swift’s shows. Neither the Antihero hitmaker nor the Conversations with Fans actor have commented on the rumour. However, some fans believe that Taylor might have just subtly slammed the breakup rumours with an accessory. Read on to find out.

Taylor Swift gets spotted with her ‘J’ necklace?

Yesterday, Taylor Swift was spotted in public for the very first time since her breakup rumours broke the internet. The singer was photographed in New York as she exited a restaurant. Taylor was seen keeping it rather casual yet chic with a wide-necked black top, styled with a pair of straight-fit blue denim pants and heels. She kept her hair down, and sported maroon lipstick and winged eyeliner. However, it was her silver necklace with the ‘J’ pendant that caught fans’ attention.

It has been speculated that the necklace in question is the same one Swift had been spotted wearing many times in the past, for instance, when she was a bridesmaid for her best friend in the summer of 2017 and during the Reputation secret listening sessions. The pendant, with a ‘J’ engraved on it, was a nod to her then-beau Joe Alwyn’s initial.

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s ‘J’ necklace

While some fans believe Taylor just dropped a hint about her relationship with her J necklace, others were not so convinced. One fan commented on Instagram, “Guys its [sic] not the necklace if u zoom in the design looks like a butterfly? Her j necklace is more flat and smaller.” Another fan wrote, “Guys they have broken up. It’s sad but like… it happened.”

Did Taylor just slam the breakup rumours with this necklace? What do you think?

