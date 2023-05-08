Did Taylor Swift, Matty Healy spend the night together amid rumored romance? Deets inside

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumoured romance is taking the internet by storm.

In case you missed it, The Sun recently reported Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, are ‘madly in love’ with each other. The news comes just a few weeks after Taylor Swift’s reported split with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn hit the headlines.

And now, Taylor and Matty are only adding fuel to the romance speculations. The 1975 frontman attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert two nights in a row in Nashville. He also performed on stage with Phoebe Bridgers on the second night. And now, Daily Mail published pictures that show that Taylor and Matty took off together to the former’s condo in the city after her show. Yes, you read that right!

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have a late-night hangout together

According to the pictures published by Daily Mail, Taylor and Matty were seen getting in a car together after the Antihero hitmaker’s second show in Nashville on Saturday, May 7. The rumoured lovebirds were reportedly on their way to Taylor’s condo. The duo was photographed at the back of a black SUV as they looked at each other, as the car pulled up in front of Taylor’s place at around 12:30 am.

Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy secretly say ‘I love you’ to each other during their concerts?

A video from Taylor’s latest Eras Tour show in Nashville has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Taylor can be seen looking at the camera and mouthing the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” during her performance on stage. Fans were quick to point out that Matty had mouthed those exact words during his show in the Philippines on May 3.

Moreover, according to Page Six, The 1975 frontman also attended Taylor’s show last night as he stood in the VIP tent.

