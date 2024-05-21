Did Taylor Swift Meet With Kevin Feige To Discuss Upcoming Marvel Role? Rumors Explored

Pop megastar Taylor Swift recently sent ripples of surprise across universes with her recent double album, The Tortured Poets Department, followed by her ongoing Eras tour. And apparently, Marvel is not far behind.

Rumors suggest that Swift recently had a meeting with Marvel's President Kevin Feige to discuss an upcoming role in the MCU. Though neither the meeting nor the name of the role has been disclosed, fans' anticipation sky-rocketed as soon as the rumor spread.

Is Taylor Swift entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dazzler?

Fans on social media have caught on to the rumors and are speculating about the perfect role for Taylor in the MCU. Though rumors might be untrue, it would be a missed opportunity to have the pop star play any other role other than Dazzler. Back in 2016 during X-Men Apocalypse press run, Sophie Turner sparked Taylor Swift Dazzler rumors with a post containing a picture of a Dazzler comicbook that fans mistook for T-Swift.

This was further fueled by the singer's appearance with stars Ryan Deadpool Reynolds, Hugh Wolverine Jackman, and Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy at the Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets game in 2023. News platform Comic Book Movie claims that Swift is indeed in the movie for a cameo however she won't be playing Alison Blaire AKA Dazzler. Insider Daniel Richtman reportedly claimed that the songstress had "a good meeting with Kevin Feige, and they are discussing a role in the MCU."

Fans speculate Taylor Swift is going to play the role of Dazzler in the MCU

Fans theorize her entry to the MCU as Dazzler following Harry Styles as Marvel seems to be assembling the pop sensations in its new phase. Amidst the sizzling rumors, Swifties are reminded of the time Taylor almost defeated Thanos. In an old interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the clip of which has resurfaced online, Taylor hilariously addressed the Avengers Endgame rumors saying she's not in it but "would have loved to have been asked."

For the unversed, Marvel's Alison Blaire also known as Dazzler is a mutant. With her ablity to "convert sound and light waves into various forms of light energy, emit concussive blasts, generate shields and constructs," she rose to fame and became a global pop sensation who fights crimes and safeguards the innocent. Nothing much new for Taylor Swift.

Deadpool threequel director, Levy was asked about a Taylor role/cameo in his movie to which he replied, "No comment because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy." Ryan Reynolds also sarcastically responsed to such rumors saying, "I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool." Marvel's upcoming film centering around Deadpool and Wolverine is set to hit the theatres on July 26th 2024, tickets of which are on sale everywhere.

