Did Taylor Swift Perform Any Surprise Songs During Eras Tour London? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift is making a splash in London as she began her three-day concert of her UK Leg of Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium, starting with her first concert on June 21. As the crowd cheered her return to the stage on the first day of her show, many fans wondered which surprising songs Swift would perform live.

The American pop singer reportedly performed a few surprise songs during the first two concerts of her Eras Tour show in London. She delighted the audience with tracks like Hits Different and Death by a Thousand Cuts as an acoustic mashup. Read on further for more details.

Did Taylor Swift perform any surprise songs during her Eras Tour in London?

Taylor Swift treated fans to a memorable acoustic set on day one of her UK Leg of Eras Tour show concert at Wembley Stadium in London. She started with a mashup of Hits Different and Death By a Thousand Cuts. Swift then moved to the piano for a medley and performed her tracks, The Black Dog, Come Back...Be Here, and Maroon.

This acoustic segment, where the singer plays two surprise songs, varies with each show, keeping Swifties eagerly anticipating her track selections during each concert.

Many celebrities came to watch her concert in London. Prince William, Nicola Coughlan, Cara Delevingne, Jonathan Van Ness, and her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce were among several celebrities who attended the first night of the tour's London stop.

What surprising songs did Taylor Swift perform on the second day of her Eras Tour in London?

Taylor Swift returned to the Wembley Stadium to continue her Eras Tour concert in London. On the second night on June 22, Swift delivered a breathtaking performance and chose a mashup of her new song, thanK you aIMee, a diss track that is allegedly about Kim Kardashian from her album The Tortured Poets Department, along with her classic hit Mean from Speak Now.

Swift thanked the audience for their support before performing these two surprising songs, noting, “[The support] blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that."

The Lover hitmaker continued, "On the other hand, it makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. I’ve never played this one before — wish me luck.”

After performing those tracks, Taylor Swift surprised fans by inviting Paramore's Hayley Williams to join her onstage. They sat at the piano and delivered a memorable duet of Swift's iconic track Castles Crumbling from the Speak Now album.