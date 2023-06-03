Did Taylor Swift pick sides in the Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo feud? Deets inside

Taylor Swift seems to have picked sides in the Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo feud. The Blank Space singer recently announced that Sabrina would be joining her on the Eras Tour. This touring decision has convinced fans that Taylor has picked sides in the feud between Sabrina and Olivia. Speculation of a possible feud between Taylor and Olivia has also risen since the announcement.

Sabrina Carpenter joins Taylor Swift on tour

Fans were surprised on Friday morning when Taylor announced in an Instagram post that Sabrina Carpenter would appear in her Latin America shows. “Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!” Taylor wrote in the post. She added, “Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!” Sabrina also took to Instagram to share the post while captioning it, “trying to process this but alas i shant.”

Swift’s touring decision has fans speculating if there is bad blood between her and Olivia. Rodrigo wrote ‘Driver’s License’ last year, which fans believed was about her ex Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. Bassett was rumored to be dating Sabrina after he broke up with Olivia. The announcement comes as a surprise because Taylor and Olivia have always been on good terms; the latter even publicly fangirled over the former on multiple occasions.

Rodrigo has confessed to being a Swiftie ever since she was young, while Taylor even gifted her a ring in March 2021.In an interview with SiriusXM, Olivia gushed about her idol, saying, “She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world.”

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo feud

Rumors about a feud between the two started when Taylor and music producer Jack Antonoff were given writing credits on Olivia’s songs ‘Sour’ and ‘Deja Vu.’ In 2021 while speaking to Time magazine, Olivia expressed her frustration while revealing, “It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity.”

Fans also observed that the two did not pose for any photos together at the 2023 Grammys despite both of them being in attendance. “But she does take photos with Sabrina Carpenter, who’s been publicly referred to as Olivia’s ‘frenemy,’” a Tiktoker noted in a video posted in May. She added, “So all in all, there’s no solid proof that the two are in a feud, but for them to go from being so supportive publicly of each other to nothing definitely has me curious.” Fans' curiosity over Taylor’s decision is justified, given the fact that netizens believe that Olivia and Sabrina have a long-standing feud for sharing an ex.

Sabrina Carpenter was rumored to date Joshua Bassett in 2021. Taylor Swift has also lately been making headlines for her relationship with 1975 frontman Matty Healy after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

