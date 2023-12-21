Did Taylor Swift really drop the F-bomb at Chiefs game? Lip-reading expert says otherwise

Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift is currently enjoying the peak of her professional career after a successful leg of her The Eras tour. Recently, she was spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. During the game, when Kelce was pushed by an opponent, Swift was seen uttering a word in rage that was later alleged to be the f-bomb.

Swift’s lip pattern did not align with the F-word, claims lip-reading expert

Jeremy Freeman, a forensic lip-reader based in the UK invalidated claims of Taylor Swift using the f-word during the Kansas City Chiefs match. Swift, who was watching the match with her father Scott Swift, and best friend Alana Haim, was seen getting up from her seat and uttering a word in rage that sounded like f-k.

“After careful examination, it is my professional opinion that Taylor Swift did not utter the expletive ‘f–k’ as has been alleged,” Jeremy Freeman, a forensic expert lip reader based in the UK, told in an interview to Fox News.

He further stated, “ The sequence appears to begin with ‘you,’ followed by a sound resembling ‘f.’ However, upon closely observing her mouth movements, it seems she rolls her R,” Freeman explained. “This movement does not correspond with the alleged word ‘flag.”

According to the expert, instead of using the f-bomb, Swift might have used words like frug, fry, or fruck.

As there was no audio to validate claims, Freeman concluded, “ Given the context and her vocal expression, it is plausible that she might have altered her intended word mid-sentence, possibly upon realizing she was being observed,” Freeman said. “This could result in what appears to be an incomplete or nonsensical utterance.”

Taylor confirmed her relationship with Travis Kelce in September

Music sensation Taylor Swift confirmed her relationship with NFL star Travis in September when she appeared for a game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor and Travis have been reported to have started seeing each other in July.

Swift was in attendance at her beau's last game against the New England Patriots and was seen supporting him. She was conscious of the cameras but continued watching the match. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she stated in an interview with Time Magazine.

The famous couple has made plans to celebrate Christmas and New Year in Kansas City while the NFL star, Kelce, works on both days. Kelce's team, The Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled to compete against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, which is the 25th of December.

