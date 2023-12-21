Did Taylor Swift really drop the F-bomb at Chiefs game? Lip-reading expert says otherwise
Recently, it was alleged that Taylor Swift was watching Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chief’s game when the camera was glued to her. After careful examination by a lip reader, it is now seen she didn't utter the f-word.
Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift is currently enjoying the peak of her professional career after a successful leg of her The Eras tour. Recently, she was spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. During the game, when Kelce was pushed by an opponent, Swift was seen uttering a word in rage that was later alleged to be the f-bomb.
Swift’s lip pattern did not align with the F-word, claims lip-reading expert
Jeremy Freeman, a forensic lip-reader based in the UK invalidated claims of Taylor Swift using the f-word during the Kansas City Chiefs match. Swift, who was watching the match with her father Scott Swift, and best friend Alana Haim, was seen getting up from her seat and uttering a word in rage that sounded like f-k.
“After careful examination, it is my professional opinion that Taylor Swift did not utter the expletive ‘f–k’ as has been alleged,” Jeremy Freeman, a forensic expert lip reader based in the UK, told in an interview to Fox News.
He further stated, “ The sequence appears to begin with ‘you,’ followed by a sound resembling ‘f.’ However, upon closely observing her mouth movements, it seems she rolls her R,” Freeman explained. “This movement does not correspond with the alleged word ‘flag.”
According to the expert, instead of using the f-bomb, Swift might have used words like frug, fry, or fruck.
As there was no audio to validate claims, Freeman concluded, “ Given the context and her vocal expression, it is plausible that she might have altered her intended word mid-sentence, possibly upon realizing she was being observed,” Freeman said. “This could result in what appears to be an incomplete or nonsensical utterance.”
Lip-reading experts suggest Taylor did not use the f-bomb as alleged by her fans.
ALSO READ: What are the Easter Eggs you missed in Taylor Swift artist portrait? Exploring singer's Time magazine interview
Taylor confirmed her relationship with Travis Kelce in September
Music sensation Taylor Swift confirmed her relationship with NFL star Travis in September when she appeared for a game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor and Travis have been reported to have started seeing each other in July.
Swift was in attendance at her beau's last game against the New England Patriots and was seen supporting him. She was conscious of the cameras but continued watching the match. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she stated in an interview with Time Magazine.
The famous couple has made plans to celebrate Christmas and New Year in Kansas City while the NFL star, Kelce, works on both days. Kelce's team, The Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled to compete against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, which is the 25th of December.
ALSO READ: Who attended Taylor Swift's birthday party in Manhattan? Exploring her small group amid Travis Kelce's absence
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji explains why she presents women as 'powerful and at top of their game' in her films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji shares work experience with Yash Chopra for first time in Veer-Zaara; calls it 'surreal'