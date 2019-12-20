Did Taylor Swift really grow up on a Christmas tree farm? Find Out

Swifties were rejoicing when Taylor Swift dropped her first Christmas Song called Christmas Tree Farm on December 6. For the unversed, she had even performed the new song at the 2019 iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball last week.

Swifties were rejoicing when Taylor Swift dropped her first Christmas Song called Christmas Tree Farm on December 6. For the unversed, she had even performed the new song at the 2019 iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball last week. Just like Taylor Swift's previous songs, the same has many hidden meanings. Soon fans started contemplating whether Taylor Swift really grow up on a Christmas tree farm. Later, we learned that she indeed kind of had a Christmas tree farm life. Taylor Swift had taken to Twitter and gave deets about the song and revealed the same. She tweeted, "I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem." For the unversed, as per reports, prior to moving to Nashville to pursue her career in music, she and her family used to live in Pennsylvania and his father was the owner of the Christmas tree farm that he tended during his spare time. Her father, Scott Swift primarily was a stockbroker.

In many interviews, the songstress has said it was her childhood job to go to the farm and remove praying mantis pods during the holiday season so that the shoppers wouldn't find any unexpected stuff in the Christmas trees when they took home. Also, in an interview with her former label Big Machine in the year 2013 she had said, "I really love Christmas I wish it was all year round, just like for the feeling that everybody has. Everybody's buying gifts for each other and there's sort of a feeling about it. But I think that the fact that I love it so much is probably because I grew up on a Christmas tree farm."

