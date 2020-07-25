Did Taylor Swift reference to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby in the song Invisible String from Folklore?

While Swifties continue to decipher Taylor Swift's lyrics from her 8th studio album Folkore, one couldn't help but notice the possible Joe Jonas reference in her song Invisible String. Read below for more details.

"In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," Taylor Swift had shared about her eighth studio album Folklore which dropped yesterday and as expected, is a major trending topic. While Swifties are in awe of Taylor's musical maturity, there's the obvious easter egg hunting while trying to decode the hidden meaning behind her quoteworthy lyrics. When it comes to Invisible String, which is a dedication to the first steps of her blossoming relationship with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, one couldn't help but notice the possible Joe Jonas nod as well.

We all know of infamous Taylor and Joe's three-month romance in 2018 that ended through a '25-second phone call'. Since then, the exes have moved on and are even on friendly terms. It's the specific lyric from Invisible String: "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind. For the boys who broke my heart, now I send their babies presents," that has fans wondering if Swift had sent over a baby gift to Joe and Sophie Turner, the latter of whom is pregnant with the couple's first child and due any day now.

What do you think? Is Taylor Swift referencing Joe Jonas in the Invisible String lyric? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in 2019, during a Burning Questions round on The Ellen Show, Ellen DeGeneres had asked the 30-year-old singer the most rebellious thing she did as a teen to which the Cardigan singer revealed, "Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there."

When Joe was asked about Taylor's apology, the 30-year-old singer shared with ITV's Lorraine, "It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young."

