Did Taylor Swift reveal the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third child in her new song Betty?

Eagle-eyed fans are convinced that Taylor Swift has revealed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third child’s name in her new song Betty. Scroll down for details.

Taylor Swift might just have revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s third child through her new song Betty. The song features three names and there’s a very compelling fan theory that suggests they are named after Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ kids! The song is about someone singing about mistreating a girl named Betty and two other names mentioned in the track are Inez and James. Blake and Ryan have a five-year-old daughter named James and a three-year-old daughter named Inez.

They also have a third child born last year, but we still don’t know the baby’s name. Could it be Betty?! The couple’s eldest child James was previously featured in Taylor’s song Gorgeous, where she opens the song by saying “gorgeous” in her adorable baby voice. There are also a lot of theories swirling around about who Taylor is actually singing about in the song Betty. The lyrics of the song Betty from her new album Folklore have garnered a lot of attention, with the majority of them beating their brains over who this Betty is and if she Swift was ever romantically involved with her.

The first few lines of the song read, “Betty, I won't make assumptions / About why you switched your homeroom but I think it's 'cause of me / Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard. When I passed your house / It's like I couldn't breathe. You heard the rumours from Inez You can't believe a word she says / Most times, but this time it was true. The worst thing that I ever did / Was what I did to you”, it further reads. After listening to the lyrics of the song, fans quickly took to Twitter to confirm if what they were thinking was true.

Hear her new song below:

One fan tweeted, “Taylor Swift really came up with those core gay aesthetics on betty about kissing a girl we love to see it”, while another asked “wait I don’t know anything about Taylor swift. Is Betty a Gay Thing” Another user wrote, “betty is trending.. nothing is stronger than gays who want Taylor Swift to come out.”

