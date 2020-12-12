Did Taylor Swift REVEAL the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter through an Evermore track title?

As fans continue to decode Taylor Swift's ninth album Evermore, there are some Swifties who are convinced that the Betty singer may have revealed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter through a track title.

Taylor Swift definitely surprised Swifties yet again, in 2020, by dropping her ninth album titled Evermore along with an enchanting music video for the breathtaking lead single Willow. As expected, Twitter had a field day trying to decode any and every easter egg possible behind the lyrics of Swift's new songs. Amongst the tracks which were subjected to major introspection was Dorothea, which is the eighth single of Evermore.

Some Swifties are convinced that Dorothea might be the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter. For the unversed, ZiGi welcomed their baby girl in September and are yet to reveal what they named the tiny munchkin. Moreover, according to fellow Swifty @Tiedtotaylor5, both Dorothea and August are the eighth track of Evermore and Taylor's previous album Folklore respectively. In her recent December 1 Instagram post, which features Malik adorably resting his head on Hadid's pregnant belly, Gigi's caption for the throwback photos had read as, "August, waiting for our girl." Putting two and two together, there's pretty tight proof that Dorothea was the chosen name for Baby ZiGi.

Do you think the Evermore ZiGi theory about Dorothea is true? Share your thoughts and multiple theories about Taylor Swift's latest album and songs in the comments section below.

While Taylor, Gigi or even Zayn are yet to confirm the fan-favourite Dorothea theory, if it's indeed true then this won't be the first time that a Swift song had a major celebrity couple's baby name revealed. In Folkore, Taylor disclosed that the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter was Betty in the song... Betty.

Meanwhile, some Swifties are also convinced that Dorothea is actually a pseudonym for Selena Gomez, who is a big The Wizard of Oz fan. In Taylor's own words: "Dorothea, the girl who left her small town to chase down Hollywood dreams - and what happens when she comes back for the holidays and rediscovers an old flame."

