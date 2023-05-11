Did Taylor Swift send a message to her rumored boyfriend during her live performance in Nashville? Find out

Taylor Swift couldn't hide her feelings during her stage performance in Nashville, which was observed by several members of her audience. The supporters allege she conveyed a message to boyfriend Matty Healy live on stage, and they've already mouthed, "I love you."

Is love in the air for Taylor Swift?

Fans of singer Taylor and 1975 frontman Matty say they witnessed their love at her Era tour's most recent stop in Tennessee. Matty arrived from the Philippines to watch her Eras Tour performance on Friday. He left the following day, when Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge joined him in the VIP section.

He also joined Taylor's opening act, Phoebe Bridgers, on stage to play guitar for her. Matty, dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt with a skeleton motif, leapt onto the stage to join Phoebe.

He played guitar as she sang her words, and she thanked him with a short kiss on the cheek. On May 3, he paid a touching homage to Taylor during the band's somber song, Robbers.

He mouthed during an instrumental, dressed in a sharp suit and exuding his effortlessly undone-chic style: "You know. "I love you," he said before taking a drink.

Meanwhile, Taylor returned the favor this weekend during her song Cardigan. During another piano passage, she said, "This one is about you." "You are aware of who you are. "I love you," she said as she swept her blonde hair over her shoulders.

TikTok fans have been having a field day mixing the videos as evidence of the growing romance.

How their meetups and friendship are taking romantic turns

After spending time at Taylor's apartment in Nashville, Matty was taken by Taylor's security to have a coffee on Friday.

Taylor made a surprise cameo on stage at London's O2 on the opening night of The 1975's sell-out At Their Very Best tour in January, before they got reunited. Matty referred to her as "the Queen" during her two performances, The City and Anti-Hero.

Taylor was then photographed backstage with his mother, ex-Corrie actress Denise, 64, which sparked outrage on social media.

Taylor's split from her rumored fiancé Joe Alwyn was revealed on April 8—Matty's 34th birthday—and people assumed it was her "gift" to her new lover.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katie Holmes expresses concern as ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized: Report