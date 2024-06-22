Did Taylor Swift Snub Her Popular 'Mean Girls' Classmates With First Major Purchase After Signing Record Deal? Documentary Reveals

Wondering what Taylor Swift did with her money when she first signed a record deal at 15? Well, Discovery UK’s two-part documentary, titled Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, provides an answer to this particular question and many others.

As the name of the documentary suggests, the offering delves into the feud between the billionaire pop star and the veteran music executive, who recently announced his retirement. For those who may not know, in 2019, Braun bought Taylor’s first six albums when he acquired the singer’s former label, Big Machine Record, in a $300 million deal.

Taylor Swift reportedly bought a Lexus convertible with her first paycheck

Taylor’s rise to fame began when she signed with the aforementioned label as a teenager in the early 2000s. She agreed to a record deal that did not grant her ownership of her masters, a common practice back then.

In the second episode of the aforementioned documentary, journalist and author Zing Tsjeng revealed what Taylor Swift did with her first paycheck. “Famously, she used her first paycheck to buy a Lexus convertible as a kind of snub to the popular mean girls,” Tsjeng said, per Mirror.

The Look What You Made Me Do crooner, however, had a specific reason for buying the luxury vehicle, per Tsjeng. “She’s talked about this as being a real kind of F.U. moment in her career where she kind of says, ‘You know, you girls were busy not inviting me to things, going to parties while I've just used my first paycheck to buy the car that Regina George drives in Mean Girls,’” Zing explained.

Rachel McAdams’ character, Regina George, in the movie, for the unversed, is widely recognized as the quintessential mean girl, both in the film and in pop culture. Zing used the reference to highlight Swift’s never forgive, never forget tendency and aligned it with what she did to Scooter Braun after he allegedly purchased her songs without her consultation.

To reclaim ownership of her work, Swift started recording her first six albums in 2021 under a new partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music Group. So far, Swift has released re-recorded versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989 and has two more — Reputation and her debut album Taylor Swift — to go.

About the documentary, Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood

The documentary, consisting of two 60-minute episodes, premiered on Friday, June 21, at 3:01 a.m. ET on Max for the U.S. audience. In the U.K., the documentary aired on Discovery+.

“True to the ‘vs’ format, the two episodes will examine the opposing sides of the argument,” the logline of the production reads. Swift’s side that the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters, is explored in the first part of the documentary.

Braun’s counterclaims that the singer refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her ruthless fan base against him is explored in the following part.

