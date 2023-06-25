Did Taylor Swift snub personal invitation to appear on Meghan Markle’s now-scrapped podcast?

Earlier this month, it was announced that Spotify is not renewing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archetypes podcast for the second season. The New York Post also reported that Meghan Markle did not produce enough content to receive complete payment of the nearly $20 million deal, which they signed in 2020. There were just 12 episodes of the podcast.

Now, according to the latest reports, Taylor Swift declined the Duchess of Sussex's personal invitation to appear on the Archetypes podcast. Here are more details about the same.

Taylor Swift snubs personal invitation to appear on Archetypes

Telegraph reported that Taylor Swift snubbed Meghan Markle by not accepting her invitation to appear on Sussexes’ now-scrapped podcast. The publication reported that despite Meghan Markle writing a ‘personal letter’ to Taylor Swift, the Anti Hero singer declined the invitation to appear on the Archetypes podcast.

This news comes after Sussexes’ Archwell Studios and Spotify released a joint statement announcing their decision to part ways. The statement read, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.” This podcast premiered in August 2022 discussed the labels which hold women back and featured esteemed guests like Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s business

Several publications like The Wall Street Journal are claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s business empire seems to be crumbling down. Previously biographer Angela Lavin also told The Sun, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s value is not as high as it used to be and that their future projects in media are most likely to be ‘a disaster’.

Archewell spokesperson told the Journal, “New companies often make changes in their start up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energized than ever before.”

Though Sussexes' deal with Spotify is over, they still have got deals with Netflix and Random House.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. They are currently residing in California along with their two kids.

