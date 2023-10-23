Did Taylor Swift spot a friendship bracelet with Travis Kelce’s football jersey number at latest Chiefs game? Find out

Taylor Swift has been headlining every tabloid for one reason or another. From her smashing Eras Tour to her recent rumored romance with NFL player Travis Kelce, Swift and Kelce have taken over the world, and their romance is not hidden from anyone. From holding hands to being spotted on various occasions, the rumored couple is making headlines for their joint appearances. On a similar occasion, Taylor Swift was spotted at another Chiefs game with a very romantic accessory in her hand. As reported by E!, Swift was spotted wearing Travis Kelce’s jersey number on a friendship bracelet at the latest game.

Taylor Swift wears a friendship bracelet with Travis Kelce’s jersey number on it

As reported by E! Taylor Swift wore Travis Kelce's jersey number on her sleeve. The Midnights singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, wearing a new lucky charm. Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrated in their own luxury box as the new queens of Kansas City cheered on their favorite football players.

Earlier in the day, the Cruel Summer singer showed her support for the Chiefs by donning a red Kansas City shirt to a pre-game party with retired NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar. Swift came to the stadium wearing an oversized red team sweater with a black pleated mini-skirt. Swift always made sure to wear her usual bright red lipstick. She accessorized her game-day look with a few gold pieces and a beaded bracelet featuring hearts and Kelce's jersey No. 87.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines lately. The reported couple is frequently seen holding hands when out and about. Relationship speculations first surfaced in September of this year. On September 24, the Cruel Summer singer was caught sitting next to Kelce's mother at the Chiefs' game versus the Chicago Bears, fueling rumors about the two's relationship.

On October 1, she went to the Chiefs vs. Jets game with friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, and others. Donna was last seen by the Grammy winner at the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, where she overheard Travis' father, Ed Kelce, speaking.

