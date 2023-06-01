Did Taylor Swift throw shade at ex Joe Alwyn with ‘The Archer’ performance at Eras concert? Fans think so

Taylor Swift has been making headlines since the last couple of months whether it is for her breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn, alleged romance with 1975 Matty Healy or her praiseworthy performance at Eras Tour.

Though Swift has not explicitly addressed her breakup with Joe Alwyn in public, fans seem to think that the Anti-Hero hitmaker clearly conveys her message through her music during Eras Tour. Now Swifties think that the Back to December singer allegedly threw shade at ex Joe Alwyn during a New Jersey concert over the weekend. Here is everything to know about the same.

Taylor Swift takes dig at ex Joe Alwyn

Fans think that Taylor Swift sent a clear message over her weekend Eras tour concert at New Jersey MetLife stadium. A fan posted a video clip in which Taylor Swift makes a dramatic grimace after the lyrics, “Who could ever leave me, darling?” while performing The Archer.

Though some fans saw it as a sassy gesture which is part of performance, others pointed out that Swift was dating Joe Alwyn when she wrote The Archer, a track from her Lover album. One fan commented, “she’s being so blatantly bold towards joe. like something had to have happened. WHAT IS IT TAYLOR?” and another wrote, “she really said “well *I* know but i won’t name any names”.

Another fan chimed on Twitter, “Most of us just subtly throw shade in our Instagram Stories, but this woman gets up on a stage and catapults it so damn loud in front of more than 70,000 people. An icon, truly.”

Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift appeared to give details about what happened between her and Joe Alwyn with the new track ‘You’re Losing Me’. The lyrics of the song focuses on the relationship coming to its end with the couple never getting married.

