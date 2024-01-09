Did Taylor Swift win a Golden Globe award in 2024?

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony for the year 2024 was held on January 7th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Many top Hollywood stars were in attendance including Taylor Swift who was nominated for her song "Anti-Hero" from her album "Midnights". However, the night did not go as hoped for Swift who ended up leaving the awards empty handed.

Taylor Swift arrived at the Golden Globes red carpet looking stunning in a lavender gown from Oscar de la Renta as per USA Today . However, it seemed her nerves were showing as photos showed her smiling nervously with friends Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry throughout the night. She was nominated for Best Original Song for "Anti-Hero" from her critically acclaimed album "Midnights" but faced tough competition.

Comedian Jo Koy's Jokes Fall Flat

Early into the ceremony, comedian and host Jo Koy attempted to lighten the mood with jokes about the NFL and Barbie. However, his humor was deemed awkward by many including Swift and Gomez who were caught on camera reacting with "secondhand cringe”. Koy later said Swift's reaction to his jokes was "cute" but it seemed to highlight how his monologue missed the mark.

Videos online showed Swift and Gomez's uncomfortable facial expressions and fidgeting in their seats during Koy's set which quickly went viral on social media. Commentators noted how the audience, used to more hard-hitting awards show monologues, did not respond well to Koy's more lighthearted approach.

"It really seemed like the crowd and celebrities were waiting for the jokes to land but they never really did," said one Twitter user. Koy faced some criticism online for not reading the room and misjudging what would work for a Golden Globes audience.

Loss to Billie Eilish

When it came time to announce the winner of Best Original Song, presenters announced Billie Eilish 's song "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film had taken the award over Swift. Photos showed Swift putting on a brave face but looking understandably disappointed at the loss.

Some noted how Swift appeared to leave the ceremony early shortly after, fueling rumors she was upset over both Koy's jokes and losing out on the award. However, others said it was likely due to previous commitments rather than any diss. Either way, it seemed a night of missed opportunities for the singer.

While Taylor Swift dazzled on the Golden Globes red carpet, the night did not go as planned. Both Jo Koy's jokes and losing Best Original Song to Billie Eilish meant Swift went home empty handed. Only time will tell if she finds more success at future awards shows.

