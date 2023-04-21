Did Taylor Swift’s brother Austin, Ryan Reynolds, and others unfollow Joe Alwyn amid their breakup?

Taylor Swift does not follow anyone on Instagram, however, her ex-beau Joe Alwyn still follows her. And now, it has come to the notice of some Swifties that Taylor’s brother Austin and some of her friends including Ryan Reynolds have unfollowed Joe on the platform. Read on to know more.

Did Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, and others unfollow Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift’s fans recently noted that Ryan Reynolds, who is a very close friend of Taylor Swift has unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Instagram. Moreover, Taylor’s brother Austin Kingsley Swift has also unfollowed the Conversations With Friends actor following the news of their breakup on April 8.

While Gigi Hadid, and Taylor’s friend Abigail Anderson Berard still follow Joe on Instagram, all three Haim sisters: Este, Alana, and Danielle, do not follow the actor anymore.

It should be noted that Ryan Reynolds unfollowing Joe Alwyn comes at an interesting point, given that the Deadpool actor and his wife were photographed getting in a car with the Antihero singer recently.

Taylor Swift looked stunning as always as she was reportedly seen donning an off-shoulder green top with a brown bag. She styled her hair in a low bun and accessorized her look with a gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

Did Taylor Swift address her breakup with Joe Alwyn at her Tampa concert?

Fans believe that Taylor might have alluded to her breakup with Joe Alwyn during her performance in Tampa, Florida recently. The pop titan reportedly told the crowd, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?”

The singer also reportedly downplayed the significance of her 2019 song Lover which was originally said to be about Joe Alwyn. Before she sang the song, Swift reportedly said, “The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?”

