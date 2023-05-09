Did Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Matty Healy kiss Phoebe Bridgers? Fans SHOCKED

Matty Healy was spotted kissing Phoebe Bridgers in a recent video that surfaced, and this was a twist nobody saw coming. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have jointly made headlines continuously over the last month. The singers were rumored to be dating, after Taylor broke up with Joe Alwyn.

Matty Healy kisses Phoebe Bridgers

A recent video with Phoebe Bridgers and Matty Healy in it has fans wondering if the two singers are seeing each other. In a video posted by Buzzing Pop, Phoebe Bridgers can be seen walking toward Matty Healy and kissing him before continuing the performance. This caused quite a stir among all the fandoms of the singers involved.

Twitter reacts to the kiss

Taylor Swift fans on Twitter quickly jumped to the conclusion that Matty Healy cheated on Taylor Swift. The stars are not confirmed to be dating yet, but that did not stop the fans from mourning the loss of the possibility of a romance. Many of the fans were heartbroken, and the others were enraged, calling Matty unfaithful for cheating on Taylor.

One user tweeted, “not him cheating *pretends to be shocked*”

Another tweeted in shock, “Wow that was a bait and switch I didn't see coming.” While a third added with apparent joy, “WAIT THIS MEANS TAYLOR IS NOT DATING IT OMGGG WE WON.”

What really happened

A lot of hawkeyed fans did not believe the viral video and immediately pointed out that the outlet was spreading fake news without checking the footage first. A lot of users called the channel out, commenting “fake news” on the tweet.

A video of the moment between Matty Healy and Phoebe Bridgers from another angle showed what really happened between the two stars. The video from another point of view revealed Matty gave Phobe what seemed like a friendly peck on her forehead before the star moved on with the performance.

Fans started spamming the original tweet with screenshots from the second angle that proved that the news was not true and what Matty and Phoebe showed was a friendly gesture.

