Did Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce make a surprise entry during an SNL sketch about the couple? Find out

Taylor Swift has been in the news for all the right reasons. From her ever-shattering Eras Tour to her latest album releases, Swift has been breaking records and has become the globe's favorite artist today. She has recently also been making headlines for her rumored relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Swift has been spotted at many of his games and even had friends at one game. But today her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made an appearance at the SNL sketch about the couple.

Travis Kelce makes an appearance during an SNL sketch about him and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift brought their purported romance to Saturday Night Live. On the season 49 premiere, a number of cast members portrayed NFL broadcasters who not-so-subtly exposed themselves to be Swifties, and the subject of the first skit of the evening was the relationship between the pop star and the Kansas City Chief tight end that has been the subject of much speculation.

On the Fox NFL Sunday panel were Curt Menefee (Kenan Thompson), Howie Long (Mikey Day), Jimmy Johnson (James Austin Johnson), Michael Strahan (Devon Walker), and Terry Bradshaw (Molly Kearney). Day's Long first made fun of Swifties by claiming that "this is a show about football. It's a game. Ask your father.

When Thompson's Menefee attempted to focus on the game again, a pink-clad sideline reporter interfered. Swift was supposed to show support for Kelce during the Chiefs' game against the Jets on October 1, and Pete Davidson was "devastated" that she was "nowhere to be seen" there. Then, Davidson's Ditullio examined a picture of Swift and Donna Kelce taken on September 24 at Swift's first Chiefs game. He pointed out how Swift's eyes and thumbs-up indicated that "It's a love story," which is a line from her 2008 hit song Love Story.

The announcers then got into a debate over who was the bigger Swiftie, comparing friendship bracelets they received at Eras Tour concerts and discussing which surprise songs they heard. We are going to meet with someone who truly wants to talk about football," says Thompson's Menefee after they sing the 2014 song "Bad Blood" in response to an unintended allusion to the song. The 34-year-old Kelce then briefly appears on film, appearing to be reporting from the sidelines.

After Taylor Swift was spotted sitting next to Kelce's mother at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, rumors about the two people's relationship started to circulate.

She also joined friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, and others for the Chiefs vs. Jets game on October 1. The Grammy winner most recently saw Donna at the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, where she also caught Ed Kelce, Travis' father, talking.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been super busy with her new re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is slated to release on October 27, 2023. Swift has also been gearing up to get back on the road soon.

