Did Taylor Swift's Scotland Eras Tour Leave Homeless People Pushed Out Of Edinburgh? Here's What Report Says

In prep for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in June, it is alleged that homeless people in Edinburgh, Scotland have been moved out of their temporary housings. This happened due to a severe shortage of accommodation as a large number of tourists have booked in hotels for the Taylor Swift concert from different countries.

Over two hours away from Edinburgh many of the displaced homeless persons who received care through Shelter Scotland were dropped by taxi to Glasgow, Aberdeen and Newcastle, according to BBC.

A lack of available rooms which has been occasioned by Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert has forced several individuals who had previously been given temporary hotel accommodation to be relocated. This situation was condemned as a “blatant injustice” by Shelter Scotland which emphasized that it is not right for homeless people to be competing with tourists for accommodation.

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland expressed her deep concern on its effect on the homeless community. Page Six reports that Watson said, "Our frontline services are already seeing people in need of a bed being told their only option is to leave the city. A family going through the trauma of homelessness in Edinburgh should not have to move miles from their job, school, and community to find emergency accommodation."

Edinburgh to be swarmed with Swifties ahead of Eras Tour

Edinburgh City Council reportedly denied such allegations entirely. They did admit an impact on those awaiting new placements. Housing convenor Councillor Jane Meagher told to BBC, "We’re aware of the situation and are working with the affected households to find appropriate, alternative accommodation."

The pop star who has just performed in Lisbon Portugal will continue her international tour in Edinburgh in June.

Edinburgh is expecting an increase in its number of visitors during the Eras Tour as fans come from all over the world to see it. Reports suggest that tickets for Swift’s European concerts are more affordable than in many fans’ home countries and this has made them travel outside.

Shelter Scotland still campaigns for displaced locals while advocating against homelessness especially when caused by tourism-generated displacements. It insists on striking a balance that would cater for every individual’s requirements particularly the most vulnerable citizens.

