Did Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry welcome baby no 5? Reality star reveals

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry finally confirmed that she secretly welcomed her baby no 5. Ever since the reality star left MTV's Teen Mom, she has been keeping fans updated on her personal life through social media and her podcast. Now, on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Kailyn confirmed the news of her 5th baby.

On Tuesday's episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, Kailyn let the news slip while talking to her guest Aurora Culpo. Both of them were having a discussion on The Culpo Sisters when the 31-year-old reality star mentioned that she watched the family reality show for the first time while "in the hospital having one of her kids."

Fans were quick enough to point out that the first and only season of TLC's The Culpo Sisters aired on November 2022, the same month when US Sun reported that Lowry welcomed her fifth son.

Who are Lowry's other babies?

Kailyn Lowry is a mother to another four children. She welcomed Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, and Lux, 5, in 2010, 2013, and 2017, respectively. Her fourth son Creed was born in 2020.

Meanwhile, in photos obtained by The US Sun, Kailyn Lowry is seen running errands with a very obvious baby bump in Smyrna, Delaware. The star, who is a mother of five, is likely to be a mother of seven. She gave birth to her fifth child and welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Kailyn was recently spotted sporting a baby bump in photos, and fans speculate it could be twins.

