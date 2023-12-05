Did the GTA 6 trailer get leaked? Exploring the teaser as fans rejoice end of decade long wait

This is not a drill! Pack up your weapons, hold close your belongings, because GTA 6 is finally here after a decade-long wait. Fortunately or unfortunately a few snippets from the actual trailer were leaked on social media hours before it was planned to come out. But fans have made the best of it as the game is finally set to come back after 10 years of break between the 5th, and the 6th volume. Here's what we know about the game so far.

The official trailer for Grand Theft Auto was slated to release on Tuesday, but a surprise leak sent the fans rushing to get a glimpse of their favorite game ahead of time. To combat this, Rockstar Games, who is the studio behind GTA, decided to officially release the full trailer. It's been 4 hours since the release of the trailer, and it has already garnered 27.8 million views, with a crazy 4.7 million likes on the video to show for it.

According to GTABase, while it was not official, the account dedicated to the game said, "The evidence to suggest the video has come from someone related to the employee [of Rockstar Games] in question is fairly convincing." However, they did caution the fans that the information going around about the perpetrator behind the leak could be false.

The Rockstars game has officially revealed that the game will be releasing in 2025 on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Series S. The trailer features GTA's first-ever female protagonist Lucia, who from the looks of it seems to be an inmate at a prision at the start. There are also scenes showing her, and her presumed boyfriend ransacking a grocery store.

Fans in a Frenzy

After waiting 10 years for their beloved game to come back, fans have been in an absolute frenzy since the release. LeBron James, the iconic NBA player, tweeted, "GTA6 looks INSANE!!!! SHEESH." Another user was just happy to have get first look at the trailer earlier than expected, "Early leak = Early release. They midas well lol." While some fans were happy to have grown up to be able to play the game without their parents' consent after 10 years. A user joked, "2013: Sorry you will need a parent to buy GTA 5, 2025: Cash or Card sir for GTA 6?" Though many were just happy that that little furball are now going to be part of the game, saying, "Dogs are confirmed for GTA 6."

