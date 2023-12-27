Did The Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes director pop a Katniss Easter egg in the prequel? Exploring his latest comment

Francis Lawrence, the director of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has handled The Hunger Games franchise well enough ever since helming The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013. Interestingly, he revealed an Easter egg in the prequel film, which involves a broken bow with a quiver of arrows. It’s not a typical tribute but it means a callback to one of the iconic elements of the original Hunger Games films.

Director confirms Katniss' Easter egg in The Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Director Francis Lawrence has revealed an easter egg in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The prequel, which follows Coriolanus Snow's origin before becoming the tyrannical President, has been well-received with a decent box office run.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Lawrence revealed a little nod he had for Katniss in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. As Lawrence recalled, this moment took place in the arena for the Tenth Hunger Games. The Easter egg involves a broken bow with a quiver of arrows, which is not used by one of the tributes but is meant as a callback to one of the iconic elements of the original Hunger Games films.

Lawrence said, “I have one little nod, there's a piece where Snow is actually in the arena, and we see — because nobody uses a bow and arrow — we see a broken bow with a quiver of arrows that he sees. That was not in the script. So that was something that we added. Anytime we could sort of give little nods to iconic elements from the original stories, we tried to do it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Jennifer Lawrence return to Hunger Games? Here’s what the makers have to say

What is The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes all about?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to The Hunger Games, features a different Panem than the main series. Coriolanus Snow, later known as President Snow, is the only primary character, with his cousin Tigris making a brief appearance. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes can take on a whole host of tributes that live and die in the games, introducing a different set of dynamics.

Perhaps the most notable difference is in the film’s protagonist, Lucy Gray Baird. While Lucy Gray is being compared to Katniss, she has also been referred to as the anti-Katniss by Lawrence, who defines Katniss as an introvert and survivor and Lucy Gray as a performer. These show stark contrasts in their approaches towards their respective Hunger Games, allowing the films to take on different tones.

Lucy Gray's iconoclastic energy in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a critical element of the film, causing stirs at the Reaping through active protest and scene-making. This spirit gives District 12 a more politically salient feel than its portrayal in the main Hunger Games movies, making it an appealing franchise revisit.

ALSO READ: The Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes theory shows intriguing connection between Lucy Grey and THIS character