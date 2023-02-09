Did The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey just hit back at Adrianne Curry after she criticized her casting?

The Last of Us actor Melanie Lynskey has just clapped back at America’s Next Top Model first season winner Adrianne Curry. For the unversed, recently, Curry took to Twitter to critique Lynskey’s casting in the adaptation of the zombie video game. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she wrote that Lynskey, who plays the role of Kathleen in the HBO series was not the perfect fit for the role as “her body says life of luxury…not post apocalyptic warlord.” She also referenced to the Terminator franchise as she asked, “Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?” Melanie Lynskey has now responded to this criticism. Scroll below to learn what she has to say.

The Last of Us’ Melanie Lynskey responds to Adrianne Curry’s comment on her casting Taking to Twitter, Melanie tweeted a screenshot of Adrianne’s tweet, which appeared below a photo of Lynskey, reportedly from an InStyle shoot. Addressing Curry as ‘ma’am’, the actor then commented that she does not need to be muscly for the role. “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

In a separate Twitter thread, Melanie Lynskey also hailed The Last of Us co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for letting her play a character who is not “the coolest or the toughest person” but definitely has one of the best ideas on in a show dealing with a post-apocalyptic world. Lynskey also wrote that she wanted her character to have those qualities which are typically considered ‘weak’ such as being ‘feminine’ and ‘soft-voiced’. She further mentioned that the most exciting part of the job is to subvert expectations. “I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations,” she wrote.

Adrianne Curry responds to Melanie Lynskey Adrianne Curry responded to Melanie by clarifying that the InStyle image was not posted by her. She further added that she did not criticize Lynskey, but only her casting. "I said she was too soft spoken, short and curvaceous for me to buy as a ‘warlord’ over warrior men in a group of savage humans in post apocalyptical societal collapse,” she tweeted. She further added that it was ‘manipulative’ of Lynskey to crop out Curry’s initial message where she complimented the actor’s ‘perfect hour glass frame being the most desirable to men.”

