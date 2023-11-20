Did The Marvels really flop? Evaluating MCU's latest offering's box office and lukewarm reception

For over a decade, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has dominated the big screen, delivering blockbuster after blockbuster. However, the latest addition to the franchise, The Marvels, hit the theaters with an unexpected thud. Let’s dive into the numbers and fan reactions to assess whether it truly flopped or if there’s more to the story.

The Marvels’ box office performance

The Marvels stumbled out of the gate, marking the lowest opening weekend in MCU history. With only $47 million in North America and $63 million internationally, the film faced a challenging lift-off. This is a significant concern, considering Marvel movies heavily rely on strong initial performances.

Marvel’s once-invincible brand has shown signs of wear and tear. The relentless pace of spinoffs, sequels, and TV series has left some fans feeling overwhelmed. The quantity-over-quality approach, coupled with mixed receptions for recent releases, has diminished the level of urgency audiences once felt for the franchise.

Why The Marvels didn’t do well

The Marvels movie faced challenges in its promotional efforts due to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike, preventing stars like Brie Larson from actively promoting the film. While this may have impacted initial ticket sales, it doesn’t entirely explain the $100 million difference from its predecessor, Captain Marvel.

Despite Brie Larson’s undeniable talent, her portrayal of Carol Danvers in The Marvels left some fans underwhelmed. The character’s lack of personality and relatability may have contributed to the film’s struggle.

The movie introduces a lackluster villain, Dar-Benn, whose evil plan feels borrowed from a comedy. The conflict between the main characters Carol and Monica felt forced, and the quick resolution seemed to downplay a significant loss. The overall tone, marked by forced humor, turned potentially intense scenes into farcical moments. The movie left audiences wanting more refined storytelling and character development.

ALSO READ: 'That's for Bob Iger': Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani unfazed with The Marvels' low box-office collections

Here's how people reacted to the film

Mostly, there were mixed reactions from viewers. On Instagram viewers reflected disappointment, confusion, and praise for the film. One user said, “Please tell me why you made this movie ??? Shut Marvels after Loki s2 ,. End it here," while another commented, "Pass I'd rather watch Winter Soldier for the 10th time" A third comment read, "1, biggest flop ever!.” One more user added, “If you liked this movie…and that’s ok….it just tells us a bit about you. You’re easily entertained. You like flash over substance. You probably enjoyed all the straight to dvd Disney sequels.”

Advertisement

Some people also loved the film, “One of the best installments since end game,” said one happy fan.

ALSO READ: Here's how to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order - Captain America to Thor