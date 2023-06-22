Did The Simpsons predict the Titan sub missing situation years in advance?

The Simpsons have shockingly been able to foresee the events of the future from what it may seem. The series has predicted events that would happen much later in time and portrayed them in the animated show. For years, fans have conspired that the show can predict the future accurately. The theory struck true again when the fans observed that the show predicted OceanGate’s Titan submersible going missing.

Did The Simpsons predict OceanGate’s Titan going missing?

The Simpsons have previously predicted events that came true much before they even happened. The list of things included predicting the shape of the original iPod, the invention of the Apple watch, and something as huge as even predicting who the next President of the United States of America would be. At some point, fans began calling it the ‘Simpsons Did It’ phenomenon.

If an event occurs in real life, there is a fat chance that an old The Simpsons episode has already hinted at it in the past. Fans have now observed that the series contained two episodes that could be co-related to the missing OceanGate’s Titan submersible.

Is The Simpsons related to OceanGate’s Titan submersible?

‘Simpsons Tide’ is an episode where Homer Simpsons becomes in charge of a submarine. In another episode, ‘Homer’s Paternity Coot’, Homer has his own submarine and sets on a mission to find treasure near a shipwreck with his long-lost father. In the episode, Homer ends up being stuck in the process of resurfacing above the sea.

Fans were quick to draw parallels between the series and real life. “It all comes back to The Simpsons,” one commented. Another wrote,“I’m now convinced that The Simpsons writer is a time traveler.” A third commented, “No longer watching the news since clearly, The Simpsons is more informative.”

In the comments, netizens also pointed out that Mike Reiss, who was one of the original writers of the show, has himself been on the submersible. Mike had been on the Titan sub to view the Titanic wreckage. The writer noted that it had communication issues back when he had traveled.

Meanwhile, the Titan sub stays missing even after ships from across the globe have joined in the effort to rescue and assist.

ALSO READ: Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka comes out as LGBTQ+; Singer reveals being in a same-sex relationship for 8 years