Did THIS Bridgerton Actor Hint At Exit From Netflix Show Ahead Of Filming Season 4? Here’s What We Know

Bridgerton season 3 has fans excited about the cast members of the show. While the viewers eagerly wait for a new season to release, Lorn Macdonald has hinted at leaving the Netflix series. The actor, who is known to portray the character of Finch in the popular drama series, will reportedly not return to season 4.

The fans noticed Macdonald taking to his Instagram account to post a series of pictures along with an emotional note. The US Weekly portal has decoded the message as a final goodbye for the actor.

What did Lorn Macdonald reveal in his emotional note about the show?

On his Instagram, the Bridgerton actor shared his gratitude for the opportunity and some good things about his co-stars. Macdonald wrote, “Albion Finch. What started off with cheese and a sneeze became a character I deeply care about. Huge thanks to everyone who made this a job I’ll never forget and to all the fans showing their love for this weird little dude.” The actor mentioned Harriet Cains in the post by calling the actress his partner in crime. He wrote, “It’s been real.”

With the actor posting the pictures with an emotional caption, the fans of the show worriedly commented on the post. One of the users shared, "Wait, why has it been real? You won't be around in next season?” While the other fan commented, “ALBION FINCH, DONT LEAVE ME; stay forever because I fear I will go insane without my favorite walking green flag.” Macdonald has yet to give his confirmation over the news.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3 Makes Stunning Return To The Top of Netflix TV Show Charts

What is Bridgerton season 3 about?

The third season of Bridgerton revolves around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, who go from being friends to lovers. While the fans have been going gaga over the onscreen couple, the wait for season 4 is longer than they expected. The makers of the show revealed that season 4 will be released in 2024.

Jess Brownell, the showrunner, revealed, “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.”

Bridgerton season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: What Happens To Hyacinth Bridgerton In Julia Quinn's Novels? Explored