Did Timothée Chalamet audition for the role in Wonka? Director Paul King opens up

The Wonka trailer was released almost a week ago and yet the hype is just starting to build. Timothée Chalamet's Wonka is a prequel of sorts that will talk about a young Willy Wonka who wants to start his own Chocolate factory. Paul King, the director of Wonka recently opened up about his decision to go with Chalamet for the role and more.

Timothée Chalamet didn't have to audition for Wonka

Paul King, the director of Wonka revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that Timothée Chalamet was his only option to play the iconic chocolatier. "It was a straight offer because he’s great, and he was the only person in my mind who could do it," said King.

The director explained why and shared, "Because he’s Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well."

King details that even though he was very confident in the Dune star's talent, somehow the Paddington director was still blown away by just how good Chalamet is. He recalled that the actor was "quite keen" on playing the role of Wonka. Speaking about Chalamet, Paul continued, "He’d done tap dancing in high school, and he was like, ‘I’d quite like to show people I can do that."

ALSO READ: Timothee Chalamet set to step in Johnny Depp’s shoes & star as young ‘Willy Wonka’ in an origin story

Paul King opens up about days on the sets of Wonka

Speaking with People Magazine, Paul King mentioned that the Wonka crew had a "great deal" of chocolate on set. He humorously admitted to being one of the taste testers and playfully expressed his hope to shed some of the 50 pounds he gained during production before the movie's release in December.

King explained that they "had this incredible chocolatier. She made these incredible concoctions, and we would taste them."

He explained that even though actors are good at pretending, the chocolate they had "tasted every bit as good as they looked."

The unnamed chocolatier played a vital role in assisting the cast and crew with a particular scene featuring Chalamet's Willy Wonka and his friend Noodle where the two find themselves emerged in a giant tub of chocolate. The director explained, "We actually made an enormous vat of hot chocolate — not scalding, just warm hot chocolate for them to immerse themselves in."

The upcoming musical fantasy film will be released on December 15 2023. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast with Timothee Chalamet and Calah Lane playing lead roles, along with Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Natasha Rothwell, and more in supporting roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Are Timothée Chalamet & Saoirse Ronan set to make cameo appearance in Greta Gerwig’s movie? Find out