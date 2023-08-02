Did Timothee Chalamet 'dump' Kylie Jenner after seven months of dating? Here's what we know

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner fueled wild dating rumors in the first week of April 2023. It was revealed that the couple had been hanging out together since January 2023. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s car was also spotted in front of Timothee Chalamet’s residence, further causing the Internet to erupt. Despite the fact that it has only been a few months, it appears that the two have already called it quits.

ALSO READ: Is Travis Scott throwing shade on Kylie Jenner's rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet? Here's what we know

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have reportedly split up

Timothée Chalamet's romance with Kylie Jenner has ended, according to a source who spoke to Life & Style. The pair originally ignited relationship rumors early this year, and their breakup comes seven months later.

The insider explained, "She's telling people that things naturally fizzled out between them because they're both busy and traveling, but friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped." Some close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder feel that the Dune actor used the reality star to promote his new film, Wonka.

The source in the report revealed, "Kylie is acting casually, but her friends are aware of how hurtful this must be. Timothée was the first guy she spent time with after her breakup with Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family."

Three months ago, on January 25, both Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. But, the duo made headlines in mid-April, when Kylie's car was seen arriving at Timothée Chalamet’s Beverly Hills residence. Her face, however, was obscured by the car's tinted windows. Meanwhile, by summer, observant fans had quickly pointed out that Jenner appeared to have a hickey on her neck in a series of images she posted on Instagram on June 14.

Kylie Jenner’s previous relationship

Prior to her whirlwind affair with Chalamet, The Kardashians star was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Travis Scott. Jenner and the Goosebumps rapper, who have two children, Stormi and Aire, started dating in 2017. After a brief breakup in October 2019, the couple resumed their relationship in May 2021.

An insider told In Touch at the time, "They're really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying in luxury hotels, and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi. Neither of them felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects, but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together."

Kylie and Travis had their second child, Aire, in February 2022. Despite the fact that the ex-flames were enjoying parenthood as a family of four, rumors began to circulate that Travis was having an affair. Rojean Kar said that the Sicko Mode singer chased her shortly after Kylie gave birth to Aire. Scott, on the other hand, flatly refuted the allegations made against him. Despite this, he and Jenner ended their relationship before the end of that year, after apparently spending the winter holidays separately.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Speculations about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating rise; Kylie’s car spotted arriving at his house