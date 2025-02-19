Did Timothee Chalamet Have Doubts About Acting Career During NYC Life? Dune Star Says ‘Made Me Scared...'

Timothee Chalamet grew up in New York, which did not make him pursue acting. In conversation with Anderson Cooper during his latest episode of 60 Minutes, the Dune star recalled living in one of the buildings in NYC and sharing an apartment with other people struggling to make it in the industry, just like him.

While sitting down for a segment with Cooper, the Wonka star claimed that living in the building made him subsequently afraid of stepping into the world of entertainment. Chalamet said, “This building truthfully made me scared of acting because it’s a tough lifestyle and many people aren’t doing fantastically.”

While Cooper claimed that he assumed Chalamet to be encouraged by looking at others’ struggles, it was completely opposite for A Complete Unknown actor. In the interview, Timothee further stated, “It actually terrified me of becoming an actor.”

Further in his talks, Chalamet recalled his father’s advice to him, who stated that though his family was into arts and entertainment, the actor needed to be as normal as any other newcomer into the industry.

The Interstellar fame revealed that his father told him, “It’s no place for a child. It really isn't. The cameras and people going, ‘Hey, do the thing where we recognize you as cute in your own head.'”

Finally, Chalamet stepped into the industry and appeared in notable titles. With his performance in Call Me By Your Name and A Complete Unknown, the actor also received two Oscar nominations.