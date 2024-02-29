Did Tish Cyrus ‘Steal’ Husband Dominic Purcell From Daughter Noah Cyrus? DEETS Inside

Dominic Purcell, best known for his role in Prison Break, has stirred controversy in the Cyrus family. His relationship with Tish Cyrus, Miley's mother, has sparked tensions, particularly with Noah Cyrus. While the public spotlight focused on Miley and her father Billy Ray, rumors of discord between Tish and Noah have emerged, allegedly stemming from issues related to Purcell. The family dynamics continue to unravel amidst whispers of unresolved conflicts and strained relationships.

Did Tish Cyrus ‘steal’ Dominic Purcell from daughter Noah?

Shocking allegations have surfaced, placing Tish Cyrus at the center of controversy amid claims that she ‘steal’ her husband, Dominic Purcell, from her estranged daughter, Noah Cyrus. In recent years, a mysterious feud has torn apart the famous family of Miley Cyrus, with new revelations emerging from an insider in a stunning report by US Weekly on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Tish, the matriarch of the family, who reportedly experienced a 'complete psychological breakdown' preceding her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, made headlines when she married the 54-year-old Prison Break actor, Dominic Purcell, in August 2023.

Nevertheless, although some family members, including daughter Miley, attended her wedding to the Australian actor, Tish's daughter Noah and son Braison were notably absent from the ceremony. This absence fueled speculation of a potential rift within the family at the time. Now, an insider has come forward with shocking allegations regarding the true cause of the fallout, stating to the outlet, "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," further claiming that Tish "was aware" of this romantic involvement when she began reaching out to the star.

The insider further revealed, “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

Tish Cyrus talks about relationship with Dominic Purcell

Earlier this year, Tish Cyrus shared intimate details about her relationship with Dominic Purcell during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She apparently opened up about their first date recalling how Prison Break actor initially reached out to her via Instagram in 2016. Tish revealed that he sent her a message praising her, however, she “didn’t see it for a year.”

Purcell DMed her saying, “Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you're super cool and… you're doing such a great job with your family.”

In 2017, Tish’ daughter Brandi discovered that Purcell had blocked her on Instagram. To this, Tish humorously recalled the incident, revealing, "His ex had seen he hit me up and blocked me from his Instagram. I almost peed my pants because I was like… Why am I blocked? He doesn't even know I exist, and I'm blocked. We were laughing so hard."

Nonetheless, years later, following her separation from Billy Ray in 2022, Tish reached out to Purcell, who promptly responded. They went on a date, and within a day, they exchanged 'I love you's'. The couple eventually tied the knot in August 2023. However, both her daughter Noah and son Braison were notably absent from the ceremony. The US Weekly source has alleged that Noah wasn't actually invited to the wedding.

The wedding took place at Miley Cyrus’ extravagant Malibu mansion, with the insider claiming that guards were stationed outside to prevent Noah from attending.

