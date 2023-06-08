Did Tom Cruise lose Shakira to Lewis Hamilton, crushing his romantic hopes? An insider thinks so

Tom Cruise is reportedly feeling the blow of rejection after losing out on a potential romance with singer Shakira to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The Mission Impossible star had been engaged in what was described as "hopeful flirtation" with the recently divorced Shakira, but she decided to explore a connection with Tom's "buddy" Hamilton, fueling dating rumors.

Tom's ego takes a hit as Shakira rejects him

Tom Cruise's ego is said to have been dented upon hearing the news that Shakira had turned down his advances. Sources revealed that Tom had believed there was undeniable chemistry between them and had assumed they would soon start dating. However, Shakira politely declined his advances, choosing to explore a potential romance with Lewis Hamilton instead. A close insider shared, "It was a huge dent to Tom's ego... It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy."

Lewis Hamilton emerges as Shakira's love interest

As rumors of a relationship between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton continue to swirl, the pair were spotted spending time together during the Spanish Grand Prix. Lewis, a Formula 1 driver, and Shakira were seen partying alongside PSG football club stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Lewis reportedly whisked Shakira and her friends away for a boat day after picking them up from her lavish £12 million mansion. While Tom Cruise had been pursuing Shakira, she made it clear that she was not interested, leading her to explore a potential connection with Lewis Hamilton instead.

Despite his unsuccessful attempt to win over Shakira, Tom Cruise remains captivated by her, with sources revealing that he has been "struggling for years" to find the right person due to his high standards and refusal to settle for anything less than the best. While Shakira politely declined Tom's advances, there is no romantic attraction from her side. She values their friendship but is not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship. For now, Shakira has chosen to explore a potential connection with Lewis Hamilton, leaving Tom Cruise's ego bruised but determined to continue his search for love.

