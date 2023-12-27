Did Tom Cruise really book a restaurant floor for date night with his alleged Russian girlfriend? READ

Tom Cruise has been pretty tight lipped about dating after his divorce with ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012. But romance seems to be on the horizon again for the Mission Impossible star as he was seen in London a few days ago, with his latest flame, Elsina Khayrova, the daughter of a Russian MP, a socialite, and former model.

How did the date go?

According to some eyewitnesses, their date in one of London’s most exclusive restaurants went really well. Tom rented out an entire floor of Novikov. Situated in Mayfair, it is one of the most exclusive and expensive restaurants in London. There Cruise and Khayrova had their date, away from public scrutiny.

According to insiders, Cruise dropped more than $500 on a lobster, sushi, and seafood meal, along with some alcohol free mocktails. The witness also said, “Tom seemed very loved up and was hanging on every word Elsina was saying. They seemed physically very close.” Elsina, who was dressed lavishly in a sparkly dress and a black fur coat also had a lot of fun. However, Cruise’s bodyguard did have to step in once when a member of the restaurant’s staff asked for a picture with the star.

Novikov, which is owned by Arkady Novikov is an Asian-Italian restaurant that is also one of Cruise’s favorites. It seemed that the star really wanted to impress the Russian socialite. The insider also said, “Tom was very generous and tipped the staff £100, before he and Elsina slipped out the side door into a waiting getaway car.”

What happened after the date?

The date apparently went really well judging from the way the two of them left the venue together looking happy. Khayrova, a former model, is not only the daughter of one of Russia’s prominent politicians Shamil Khayrova, but also the ex-wife Dmitry Svetkov, a Russian diamond trader. It is clear from her life that she has a taste for finer things and Cruise seemed to pass the test with flying colors for his efforts.

The rumors of the two dating began a few days before their date when the couple were seen together at a party at Grosvenor’s Square in London. A person who attended the same party told Daily Mail, “They were inseparable – clearly a couple.” They had a lot of fun as they danced together for almost the entirety of the event. Cruise was, however, bothered by some of the attendees for pictures and even the DJ had to step up and announce to the room to leave the star alone to have fun.

The two of them apparently arrived together, danced together, and even left the venue together early in the morning after a night of partying. The scientologist has been rumored to have dated after his last divorce. He was at first linked with Shakira, and then with his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell . But this time we have gotten clear confirmation of Cruise being smitten.

