Did Tom Holland Know About Robert Downey Jr's Secret MCU Return As Dr. Doom? Spider-Man Star REVEALS

Well, we can now definitely say that Tom Holland can keep a secret! The Spider-Man star recently talked about the return of Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU and also made a few shocking statements.

While appearing in the recent episode of the Rich Roll podcast, the Cherry star mentioned that he was one of the very few people who were aware of Robert Downey Jr.’s grand return, this time to play the very strong and potential villain Dr. Doom.

Tom Holland also stressed that he knew about the future plans of the Due Date star even before it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con back in July.

"I've been speaking to [Downey] a lot, especially about him making his [MCU] return, which is super exciting," the Chaos Walking star revealed. Holland went on to add that the news was a “tough secret” to keep, as he happens to have made a reputation “for ruining things, and I strategically have done no press."

The Devil All The Time actor had been dropping major spoilers related to his character and even other Marvel Cinematic Universe storylines the whole time he was the wall-crawler for the studios.

Holland’s reputation even made Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo not provide him with the full script of the movie. However, Holland still managed to accidentally reveal that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man dies at the end of the 2019 film. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star had divulged this piece of information on The Graham Norton Show.

Not only that, but even Holland’s co-stars, such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, and Pom Klementieff, had to step in during several interviews to not let him spill out a lot of information about their projects.

Holland recently, however, revealed that he had gone through the script of a fourth Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios.

While stating that it was he and his co-star and girlfriend Zendaya who sat down and read the script together, the Spies in Disguise voice-over star also added, “It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me.”

Robert Downey Jr. will be next seen as Dr. Doom in future Avengers movies.

