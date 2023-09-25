Did Travis Kelce dress up in splattered blue denim to win over Taylor Swift? Fans wonder

Travis Kelce, a famous NFL player, grabbed attention with his unique outfit before a Kansas City Chiefs game. He wore a white denim jacket and jeans with blue splattered designs, paired with a white tee, white Converse sneakers, silver chains, and sunglasses.

Travis Kelce styled in splattered blue denims; fans react

A Photo and video of Kelce strutting into the stadium was posted on the Chiefs' official Twitter account with the caption, "Okay, Killa." However, not everyone was impressed with his fashion choice, and some online users poked fun at his bold outfit.

Fans comment

One joked, "Taylor hand painted those clothes"

A second one said, "This outfit is even more wild knowing he was possibly with Taylor Swift before and that’s what he chose to wear"

Another chimed in, "Who’d have thought that outfit could pull the biggest pop star on the planet? Respect. #ChiefsKingdom"

Kelce addresses the dating rumors with Taylor Swift

There were also speculations that Kelce's outfit was an attempt to impress his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as it featured colors reminiscent of her 1989 album. Kelce addressed the dating rumors on The Pat McAfee Show, saying, “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones a little more lit,'” He added, "We'll see what happens in the near future." While Kelce admitted he threw the idea out there, he didn't seem to mind the speculation about his potential romance with Swift, saying, “No, it’s life, baby. I thew it out there, I threw the ball in her court.”

The dating rumors began when a source revealed that Kelce and Swift had been "quietly hanging out" for a few weeks. Kelce had previously attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts but couldn't because she doesn't talk before or after her shows to save her voice.

Swift's possible romance with Kelce followed her breakup with Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975, in June. Before that, she was in a six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. Kelce, on the other hand, dated model Kayla Nicole for five years before their breakup in May 2022.

