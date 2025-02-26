Did Travis Kelce's 'Big Illness' Before Super Bowl Lead to the Chiefs’ Defeat? Team General Manager Reveals

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a significant loss in their Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles, with a final score of 40-22. Following the defeat, General Manager Brett Veach broke his silence.

During his appearance on The Insiders podcast, Veach revealed that Travis Kelce had been battling a severe illness before the game. However, despite Kelce’s condition, the outcome remained unchanged, as the Eagles delivered an outstanding performance on the field.

Veach acknowledged, “We didn’t have the end to our season that we had hoped for.” He admitted that the team had a rough day on the field and emphasized that no excuses could justify the defeat. “You learn more from your losses than your wins,” he added.

Additionally, the general manager addressed the ongoing rumors regarding Kelce’s potential retirement. Veach stated that while the team is awaiting Kelce’s decision, they are hopeful and highly anticipating his return for the upcoming season.

When asked about Kelce’s return, the manager elaborated on his statements and shared, “I think so. We anticipate Travis being back. We’re excited to have Travis back.”

Moreover, Veach talked about the athlete’s bond with the quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and revealed that he “finds a way to stay in shape and produce at a level that only he can.”

Vech went on to state, “He makes us better when he’s in our locker room and on our field and we’re excited to get him back.”

Previously in conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, the City Chiefs player shared that he is just “kicking everything down the road.” Meanwhile, Jason revealed, “I think Travis, I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do.”

While the fans are anticipating Kelce’s decision, the fans also wonder if his career choice will affect his relationship with Taylor Swift.