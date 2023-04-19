Did Twitch ban top streamer Kai Cenat amid rumors of him joining Kick? Deets inside

As rumors about Kai Cenat joining Kick continue to circulate, the Twitch platform has banned the “Streamer of the Year '' winner Kai Cenat. One of Twitch's most liked streamers, Kai Cenat, has surpassed both Ludwig and Ninja's subscriber records to achieve the highest sub count on Twitch. Following Kai's enigmatic removal from Twitch, people are wondering if the record-breaking streamer would move to Kick.

The ban from Twitch was issued to Kai on April 17. Fans don't yet know the reason why he was banned, but the streamer addressed the issue in a tweet that simply said, "BANNED."

While some fans think Kai's recent mishap with a dirt bike into his setup might have contributed to the ban, though. In a similar incident, JinnyTTY, a fellow Twitch broadcaster, was also subject to a ban for "driving recklessly" on a scooter during a show.

About Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is an American live streamer and YouTuber who is well-known for his live streams on Twitch. He surpassed fellow streamer Ludwig to become the most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time on February 28, 2023, as part of a month-long subathon. At the 12th Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards, he received the "Streamer of the Year" award. After leaving YouTube in February 2021, he began streaming on Twitch and started showing gaming and reaction content

