Did Two and a Half Men Star Charlie Sheen BAN Wife Denise Richards From Talking to Ex-Boyfriend? Actor Spills

Denise Richards talked about being banned from talking to her ex while being married to Charlie Sheen. The reality TV star spilled the beans about the Two and a Half Men actor’s jealous side amid reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend Patrick Muldoon for a music video. In conversation with the media porta, Richards claimed that she is grateful to have her now-husband, Aaron Phyphers, who respects her space, which her former husband did not.

In her confessional, the TV personality revealed that she was romantically involved with Muldoon years ago and now the duo only shares a deep friendship. Explaining further, Richards claimed, "Mine and Pat’s relationship romantically was years ago and it’s just a deep friendship.” She further added, "I’m so grateful Aaron respects that because Charlie, he had a hard time with my relationship with Pat."

Richards went on to share that she did not talk to Muldoon at all, when she was married to the actor. The transition, however, was hard because the TV star did not want to lose her friend either.

She elaborated, "I did not speak to Pat when I was married to Charlie, and it was hard because I didn’t want to lose him as a friend friend. But, towards the end of the marriage, I talked to him all the time about him."

On the contrary, the 54-year-old’s daughter was weirded out after watching her mother play steamy scenes on the screen with her ex-boyfriend. The young one said, "He’s very flirty with her, I’m not gonna lie.” She also wondered how Phyphers was okay with the two getting together despite 30 years of history.