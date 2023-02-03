Did Vanessa Hudgens get engaged to MLB star Cole Tucker? Here’s what we know

Vanessa Hudgens reportedly got engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker. If recent reports by TMZ are to be believed, the MLB star proposed to Hudgens at the end of 2022.

As per Page Six, rumours about Vanessa Hudgens dating Cole Tucker started doing the rounds in November 2020. That was when the duo was spotted holding hands for the first time. They made their relationship Instagram-official the following Valentine’s Day.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” the 34-year-old star captioned a photo that showed her smooching the shortstop. On the other hand, Tucker also shared a post on his Instagram space, with the sweet and simple caption, “Happy V day (red heart emoji) @vanessahudgens.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker also made their red-carpet debut as a couple in November 2021 as they attended the AFI Fest Opening Night Gala for the premiere of her movie “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Earlier, the Spring Breakers star revealed that she was the one to make the first move in their relationship. She shared that she had slid into the Pittsburgh Pirates player’s DMs.

As per Page Six, she had stated, “If I want something or someone, I am going after them.”