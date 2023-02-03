Did Vanessa Hudgens get engaged to MLB star Cole Tucker? Here’s what we know
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker reportedly started dating in November 2020. They made their relationship Insta-official the following Valentine’s Day.
Vanessa Hudgens reportedly got engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker. If recent reports by TMZ are to be believed, the MLB star proposed to Hudgens at the end of 2022.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s relationship timeline
As per Page Six, rumours about Vanessa Hudgens dating Cole Tucker started doing the rounds in November 2020. That was when the duo was spotted holding hands for the first time. They made their relationship Instagram-official the following Valentine’s Day.
“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck,” the 34-year-old star captioned a photo that showed her smooching the shortstop. On the other hand, Tucker also shared a post on his Instagram space, with the sweet and simple caption, “Happy V day (red heart emoji) @vanessahudgens.”
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker also made their red-carpet debut as a couple in November 2021 as they attended the AFI Fest Opening Night Gala for the premiere of her movie “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Earlier, the Spring Breakers star revealed that she was the one to make the first move in their relationship. She shared that she had slid into the Pittsburgh Pirates player’s DMs.
As per Page Six, she had stated, “If I want something or someone, I am going after them.”
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s social media PDA
Vanessa and Cole enjoyed some quality time together last year in November, as they went on a vacation to the city of love, Paris. The lovebirds are quite active on social media and often treat their fans, friends, and followers to glimpses of their life together. The couple does not shy away from expressing their love to each other on their respective social media spaces. Both Vanessa and Cole often post loved-up pictures, while netizens gush over their internet PDA. Just recently, the High School Musical alum took to the ‘gram and shared a photo with her beau, where they could be seen dancing gleefully. She captioned the post, “I will stop the world and melt with you (red heart emoji) (heart face emoji) @cotuck”.
Vanessa and Cole reportedly started their relationship just 10 months after her split from her previous partner, Austin Butler. The Elvis star and Hudgens dated for 9 years before parting ways in January 2020. Butler is currently dating 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
