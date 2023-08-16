Did Victoria Beckham rush out of Miami restaurant because of Lionel Messi? Find Out

Amid a recent dinner outing, Victoria Beckham found herself making a hasty exit from the famed Gekko restaurant in Miami. On a Friday evening, the former Spice Girl had to deal with an unexpected incident when a fight broke out, leading her to swift exit from the restaurant with her 12-year-old daughter, Harper Seven in tow. Here's what happened.

Security confrontation over attempted pictures with Lionel Messi

A video that The Daily Mail was able to obtain shows a chaotic scenario that took place at the restaurant. The argument centered on a man who was apparently trying to take a picture of soccer star Lionel Messi and his wife, who were also present at the restaurant, according to reports. The restaurant famously owned by rapper Bad Bunny, became the backdrop of this argument. Refuting the photo-taking claim, the implicated party told The Daily Mail that he was only trying to take a family photo when the incident occurred. His account of the incident disputes the claim made by security that he was attempting to take a picture of Messi. He described the situation as an attack by security, claiming, "They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face. Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing."

Victoria Beckham's protective response

Victoria Beckhamdeftly showed her motherly instincts by protecting the well-being of her daughter from the surmounting chaos. As seen in the video, she led Harper out of the restaurant quickly. According to reports, Beckham gave her daughter a comforting cuddle before escorting her to an SUV driven by her devoted security team. Prior to the altercation, Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, had joined Victoria Beckham and others for photos that were later shared on Roccuzzo's Instagram profile.

In an unexpected turn of events, a seemingly routine dinner outing turned into a chaotic scene, prompting Victoria Beckham's protective reaction as a mother. The incident sheds light on the unpredictable nature of public encounters, even for well-known personalities like Victoria Beckham and Lionel Messi.

