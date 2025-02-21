Did Violet Affleck Consider Cutting Ties With Jennifer Lopez Amid Her Split From Ben Affleck? Here’s What Reports Claim

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are headed for a divorce in July 2024 after two years of marriage. The split between the couple had been public from the beginning, but the one person most affected was the Justice League star’s daughter, Violet Affleck.

Throughout the two years that her father was married to JLo, Violet was very close to the Marry Me actress . She and her stepmother would exchange clothes, spend time together, and even Lopez’s mother would sometimes pick Violet up from school.

However, with Affleck and Lopez getting divorced, Violet felt like a pawn and considered cutting ties with the actress-singer after seeing her father suffer, according to sources close to the family.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, an insider claimed, “Violet felt like she was used as a pawn, so to speak, during her dad’s split from JLo.”

They further added that Jennifer Garner made sure her children felt comfortable with Lopez, considering she was their father’s wife.

However, the source explained, “Over time, Violet started to see how upset her father was that their split was at the center of everything.”

They continued, “Violet is highly intelligent and will ultimately always be a daddy’s girl. This is why you no longer see her on public outings with JLo.”

Meanwhile, The Wedding Planner star and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021. After dating for a year, the couple decided to tie the knot. In August 2022, Lopez and the Good Will Hunting actor got married in Georgia, surrounded by their family and close friends.