Did Vivienne Joile ask to drop ‘Pitt’ From The Broadway Playbill Credits? Here's What Source Has To Say

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who were once considered the ideal couple, are now in the midst of a very ugly divorce. The speculations and the revelations that are coming out against both actors are wild.

In the meantime, the children of Mr. and Mrs. Smith actors have been dropping their father’s surname from their last name. Check out a source’s revelation about Vivienne sticking with Jolie in her The Outsider’s credits Playbill.

Was it Vivienne’s decision to not add ‘Pitt’ to her Playbill credits?

Vivienne, 15, made the headlines as she joined her mother’s Broadway production venture titled The Outsider, serving as a production assistant. However, this wasn't the only news Vivienne went viral for.

The 15-year-old daughter of Brad and Angelina hit the headlines as her name on the play’s credits in the Playbill was Vivienne Jolie, dropping her father’s last name.

Many were wondering if it was her own decision. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that it was Vivienne herself who asked not to add her dad’s last name in the credits.

Her sisters, Zahara and Shiloh have done the same thing. Shiloh, who is 18, has gone a step ahead and hired a lawyer to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie. Previously, a source told the publication, “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid it herself, so Angie doesn't know and can't speak of it.”

Brad Pitt’s feelings regarding the name change situation

A source revealed to the outlet that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has always loved being a father and loved all of his kids. “The entire situation is upsetting him, and he recognizes things have been difficult for him and the whole family,” per the source.

The source added that a lot of effort has been made by the Fight Club actor, “to grow and learn from all of his experiences.” As per the publication, the source continued that Pitt would like to explore a way to fix things with his kids and for all of them to get to a better place.

According to the outlet’s article, a source said that Angelina Jolie celebrated her 49th birthday on June 4 alongside all of her kids. It was revealed that Zahara, who is a student at Spelman College is home from college and everyone spent the day together, celebrating their mom’s birthday in their home.

