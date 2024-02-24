Did Wendy Williams Struggle With Alcohol During Her Show? Here's What Sources Say

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Wendy Williams, a prominent TV personality, has openly shared her battle with alcohol addiction, shedding light on her ongoing struggle. Despite her success, Williams has faced public scrutiny and personal challenges, including her past struggles with substance abuse. She has been candid about her journey towards sobriety, acknowledging the difficulty of maintaining it amidst the pressures of her career and personal life. Even recently, Williams’ medical team diagnosed her with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, as the inside sources reveal her struggle with alcohol.

Wendy Williams struggles with alcohol

Before her medical team disclosing her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Wendy Williams grappled with longstanding alcohol issues as revealed by People. According to an inside source from The Wendy Williams Show, the star is presently undergoing treatment in a facility, and reportedly “would be drunk on air” of the show.

The source said, “Slowly, we started being like, ‘What’s going on with her?’ We knew she was drinking off-camera, but we also didn’t know what else was involved. We were all in the dark. None of us really knew what was going on with Wendy’s health."

Additionally, the co-executive producer of the show Suzanne Bass was aware of Williams’ issues. She said, “I knew she was struggling. How could I not? As her situation grew worse, she pushed us away." Bass further revealed that after knowing her diagnosis, “it makes me very sad. I hope she's getting the right treatment and support. Her diagnosis helps explain why on air she had problems remembering things that left her grasping for words."

Furthermore, Williams' family revealed that they were unaware of her recent diagnosis in the Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams? Which premiered on February 24, 2024. Besides, her son, Kevin Williams Jr., admitted that the doctors gave him a diagnosis of “alcohol-induced dementia” as his mother stayed with family in Florida during the hiatus of her show.

Reportedly, Williams was last seen on The Wendy Williams Show on July 23, 2021, on the finale of Season 12. Although she admitted to the views that they’d see her on TV again in “two months and two weeks,” unfortunately, that day would never come.

How did Wendy Williams lose her show?

In September 2021, the premiere of The Wendy Williams Show 13 season faced a delay as Wendy Williams recuperated from a battle with COVID-19. By October, the decision was made to continue the show without Williams. Despite her history of intermittent absences due to health concerns and the passing of her mother, Shirley, in 2020, a rotating cast of celebrity guest hosts was enlisted to fill her role. However, in February 2022, it was confirmed that Williams would not be returning to the show, ultimately leading to the cancelation of the show by June.

In this regard, the source revealed, “Wendy loved doing the show. Losing it just broke her.” It continued, “We were the little engine that could. When we got renewed each season, we were shocked. They say fish stinks from the head, but if it’s great, fish glows from the head. In this case, we all basked in Wendy’s glow."

In April 2019, Wendy Williams made headlines once again as she filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter. The decision came to light following revelations of Hunter's extramarital affair and the birth of a child with another woman.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

