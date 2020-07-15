Did Will Smith feel more pressured than Jada Pinkett Smith to make their high profile marriage work?

According to a recent report, Will Smith felt "more of the pressure" than Jada Pinkett Smith when it came to making their high-profile marriage work. It was extremely difficult for the couple as they had to grow and change while the world watched their every move.

"Marriage ain’t for the weak of heart," Will Smith had recently quipped in an extremely intense conversation with his wife of 23 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, on the latter's talk show, Red Table Talk. The impending chat between the couple took place publically in order to address Jada's "different type of entanglement" with singer August Alsina, which turned out to be an actual relationship around the same time as when she and Will had briefly separated. "One thing I want to clean up... about you giving 'permission' which is... the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself," Pinkett clarified regarding August's claims.

According to a recent report by People, making their high-profile marriage work was not at all easy with a source close to the couple disclosing that "more of the pressure" fell onto the shoulders of the Aladdin star. They're two different people trying to make it, and on top of it, there's this huge spotlight on them. People are always going to grow and change, but most don't have the world watching their every move while they do that," the source added.

In spite of the ups and downs, a friend of Jada told People that the 48-year-old talk show host will always love Will in spite of probably being the first person to admit that marriage is hard work. "Even when they haven't been together, Jada always spoke of her marriage as something special," the friend added.

We're glad that the couple has worked things out and are now stronger than ever!

