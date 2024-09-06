Did Will Smith Leave Action Thriller Sugar Bandits Over Scheduling Issues? REPORT

Will Smith has made his name in the Hollywood film industry while working on some of the most mind-blowing blockbusters. However, the actor recently had to exit another such flick, Sugar Bandits. According to a few reports, Smith had to exit the action thriller as he encountered some scheduling issues.

Deadline has reported that the movie was in its pre-production phase when the Men in Black star made this call. This was also the period when the film Sugar Bandits was scouting for shooting locations.

While the film’s crew has been forced to look for another actor of the same caliber, the movie's future remains uncertain.

Sugar Bandits was sold to Amazon Prime Video along with a few other distributors worldwide in the European Film Market. Meanwhile, the movie was even sold at Cannes with the high expectations that Will Smith would helm the thriller flick.

Moreover, as Collider reports, while the I Am Legend actor has parted ways with the project, Smith and his production company, Westbrook, are still on board as producers.

The aforementioned movie is based on the novel Devils in Exile, penned by Chuck Hogan. Hogan’s other credit includes Prine of Thieves, another novel which was adapted into a movie, called The Town.

The Town had a grand cast that included Ben Affleck, Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall, Jon Ham, and more. Devils in Exile's storyline matches a bit with that of Prince of Thieves. The story in the movie Sugar Bandits is based in Boston.

Here, the plot follows a group of urban vigilantes led by an ex-Special Forces operative, Neal Maven, a character that was supposed to be played by Will Smith previously.

The vigilantes will be shown to target the city's major drug traffickers, however with time they find themselves trapped between the DEA and a pair of psychopathic hit men.

Sugar Bandits will be directed by the Italian mastermind Stefano Sollima, who is known for several other acclaimed movies, such as Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Without Remorse.

While it remains unclear for which movie The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor left Sugar Bandits, Smith is next set to appear in Fast and Loose as well as The Council.

Moreover, Smith’s most anticipated movie is the critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic film, I Am Legend.

