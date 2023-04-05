Did WWE fake Saudi sale to bring in more buyers? INSIDER reveals

Tweet saying the Saudi bid for WWE was fake, UFC’s parent company took over WWE instead.

Updated on Apr 05, 2023
Brock Lesnar annihilates Cody Rhodes (WWE youtube channel)
Endeavor Group takes over WWE

A Twitter user has caused quite a stir among WWE watchers as he claimed that he knew undisclosed information about the Saudi sale regarding WWE. 

Endeavor Group takes over WWE

Ever since a few years, Saudi Arabia has been a key player in the sports world. The Saudi-backed LIV Golf venture has been a topic of controversy. The London-based esports platform ESL was also bought by Saudi investors. During the period that WWE was looking to sell, a report came out saying WWE was being sold to a Saudi bidder. The rumor of Saudi investors being interested in buying had bidders in a frenzy. Eventually, UFC’s parent company Endeavor Group took over WWE for 9.3 billion dollars.

WWE's sale to Saudi was a sham

A Twitter account claims that the Saudi bid for buying WWE was fake and never made. According to the Twitter user, the Saudi bid was a ruse created to drive up the interest of other buyers.  A user by the name Geekdom101 recently tweeted,  “I guess I can say this now. I was told privately a few months ago that the whole ‘WWE sold to the Saudis’ was apparently a story put out to drive up the interest in other buyers. If true, To quote Donatello from TMNT 2 ‘Genius…Pure Genius.'”

What made this tweet even more interesting was that this specific user. The user that goes by the name Geekdom101 has never been wrong when it comes to leaks. This user gave away the ending of Godzilla vs. Kong. They were also the source that leaked the ending of Matrix 4. 

People believe that there is a chance this news is true, given this user's track record. 

